Appalachian State and Georgia Southern meet in Sun Belt play

Georgia Southern (3-5) at Appalachian State (4-4), Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 414.5 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 280.8 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 133.8 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (75th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 372.3 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 261.8 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (92nd)

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 361.0 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 224.0 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 137.0 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (70th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 469.0 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 228.1 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 240.9 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 35.4 points per game (127th)

Georgia Southern is 134th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.4% of the time. Appalachian State ranks 109th on offense, converting on 35.9% of third downs.

Appalachian State is 107th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Georgia Southern’s 45th-ranked +3 margin.

Appalachian State ranks 127th in the FBS with 70.8 penalty yards per game.

Appalachian State is 8th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 71.4% of red zone trips.

Georgia Southern is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:49.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 1,083 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 756 yards on 138 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 445 yards on 41 catches, 6 TDs

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 1,677 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 512 yards on 89 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 642 yards on 40 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Appalachian State fell 24-21 to Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 25. Swann led Appalachian State with 140 yards on 12-of-16 passing (75.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Dubinion carried the ball nine times for 51 yards, adding five receptions for 25 yards. Davion Dozier had four receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Southern was beaten by Arkansas State 34-24 on Saturday, Oct. 25. French led Georgia Southern with 208 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. Arnold carried the ball 14 times for 73 yards, adding one reception for one yard. Brown recorded 44 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Appalachian State plays at James Madison on Nov. 15. Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina on Nov. 15.

