Texas Bowl Winners

Dec. 31, 2024 — LSU 44, Baylor 31

Dec. 27, 2023 — Oklahoma St. 31, Texas A&M 23

Dec. 28, 2022 — Texas Tech 42, Mississippi 25

Jan, 4, 2022 — Kansas State 42, LSU 20

Dec. 31, 2020 — Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Dec. 27, 2019 — Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Dec. 27, 2018 — Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38

Dec. 27, 2017 — Texas 33, Missouri 16

Dec. 28, 2016 — Kansas St. 33, Texas A&M 28

Dec. 29, 2015 — LSU 56, Texas Tech 27

Dec. 29, 2014 — Arkansas 31, Texas 7

Dec. 27, 2013 — Syracuse 21, Minnesota 17

Dec. 28, 2012 — Texas Tech 34, Minnesota 31

Dec. 31, 2011 — Texas A&M 33, Northwestern 22

Dec. 28, 2010 — Illinois 38, Baylor 14

Dec. 31, 2009 — Navy 35, Missouri 13

Dec. 30, 2008 — Rice 38, Western Michigan 14

Dec. 28, 2007 — TCU 20, Houston 13

Dec. 28, 2006 — Rutgers 37, Kansas St. 10

Note: Texas Bowl (2006-10); Meineke Car Care Bowl (2011-12)

