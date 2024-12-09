No. 20 Colorado meets No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl

Alamo Bowl: No. 17 BYU (10-2) vs. No. 20 Colorado (9-3), Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football…

Alamo Bowl: No. 17 BYU (10-2) vs. No. 20 Colorado (9-3), Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 2.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Cougars allow 136.7 rushing yards per game (43rd in the FBS). The Buffaloes’ rushing game ranks 134th in college football (70.4).

BYU ranks 52nd in the FBS averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Colorado gives up 3.8 per rushing attempt (35th in college football).

LAST GAME

Colorado won 52-0 over Oklahoma State. Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs with 438 yards on 34-of-41 passing (82.9%) for five touchdowns and one interception. Micah Welch carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 18 yards. LaJohntay Wester put up 175 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns.

BYU won 30-18 over Houston. Jake Retzlaff threw for 167 yards on 8-of-19 attempts (42.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 57 yards and two rushing touchdowns. LJ Martin had 87 rushing yards on 22 carries, adding one reception for nine yards. Chase Roberts recorded 76 yards on three catches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: Sanders ranks fourth in college football with 3,926 passing yards (327.2 per game) while completing 74.2% of passes (337 for 454), with 35 touchdowns (third in CFB) and eight interceptions. Isaiah Augustave has 82 carries for 373 rushing yards (33.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 11 catches for 62 yards. Travis Hunter has 92 receptions to rank seventh in the country with 1,152 yards (96 per game) and has 14 touchdowns (third in CFB).

BYU: Retzlaff has 2,747 passing yards (228.9 per game) while completing 57.6% of passes (200 for 347), with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has 389 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 32.4 per game. Martin has 121 carries for 630 rushing yards (52.5 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has eight catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts has 794 receiving yards (66.2 per game) on 50 catches with four touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colorado has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game this season, and BYU has outscored opponents by 10.7 per game.

Colorado has the 15th-best turnover margin in college football at plus 10, forcing 23 (12th in college football) while turning it over 13 times (33rd in college football).

BYU ranks 60th in college football with 393.3 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by surrendering just 317 total yards per game.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.