No. 19 Army and Louisiana Tech meet in the Independence Bowl

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech (5-7) vs. No. 19 Army (11-2), Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Army by 16.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Bulldogs give up 181.8 passing yards per game (22nd in college football). The Black Knights accumulate 81.8 (134th).

Army has the seventh-ranked scoring defense (16.2 points per game). Louisiana Tech’s 113th-ranked scoring offense puts up 22.2 points per game.

LAST GAME

Army fell to Navy 31-13. Bryson Daily led the Knights with 65 yards on 7-of-16 passing (43.8%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 52 yards. Kanye Udoh had 53 rushing yards on 14 carries. Hayden Reed had three receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech defeated Kennesaw State 33-0. Evan Bullock led the Bulldogs with 233 yards on 23-of-30 passing (76.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Omiri Wiggins carried the ball 17 times for 129 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding one reception for eight yards. Jimmy Holiday had seven receptions for 103 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Army: Daily has 942 passing yards (78.5 per game) while completing 55.9% of passes (52 for 93), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 1,526 rushing yards (eighth in CFB) and 29 rushing touchdowns (second in CFB), averaging 127.2 per game. Casey Reynolds has 444 receiving yards (34.2 per game) on 19 catches with three touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech: Bullock has 1,933 passing yards (161.1 per game) while completing 67.3% of passes (185 for 275), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. Wiggins has 102 carries for 484 rushing yards (40.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Tru Edwards has 77 receptions for 883 yards (73.6 per game) and has six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Army has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game this season, and Louisiana Tech has outscored opponents by 1.7 per game.

Army has the 10th-best turnover margin in college football at plus 11, forcing 19 (40th in college football) while turning it over eight times (second in college football).

Louisiana Tech has been excelling on pass defense, surrendering just 181.8 passing yards per game (22nd-best). Offensively, it ranks 66th in college football by accumulating 228.1 passing yards per game.

