No. 16 Ole Miss takes on Duke in the Gator Bowl

Gator Bowl: Duke (9-3) vs. No. 16 Ole Miss (9-3), Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss by 13

KEY MATCHUP

The Blue Devils’ defense ranks 44th in yards allowed per game (344.2), while the Rebels’ offense is second in college football at 521.5 yards per game.

Duke’s 96.5 rushing yards per game is good for 126th in the FBS. Ole Miss’ defense allows 83.5 on the ground (second in college football).

LAST GAME

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 26-14. Jaxson Dart led the Rebs with 143 yards on 14-of-24 passing (58.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards. Ulysses Bentley IV carried the ball 20 times for 136 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Caden Prieskorn put up 53 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Duke beat Wake Forest 23-17. Maalik Murphy led the Devils with 235 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball two times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Star Thomas had 66 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 27 yards. Jordan Moore had five receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ole Miss: Dart ranks fifth in college football with 3,875 passing yards (322.9 per game) while completing 68.6% of passes (249 for 363), with 25 touchdowns (18th in CFB) and six interceptions. He has 453 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 37.8 per game. Henry Parrish Jr. has 131 carries for 693 rushing yards (77 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 82 yards. Tre Harris has 61 receptions to rank 15th in the country with 1,063 yards (132.9 per game) and has seven touchdowns.

Duke: Murphy is 23rd in college football with 2,932 passing yards (244.3 per game) while completing 60.3% of passes (254 for 421), with 26 touchdowns (14th in CFB) and 12 interceptions. Thomas has 213 carries for 871 rushing yards (72.6 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown. Moore has 798 receiving yards (66.5 per game) on 50 catches with seven touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ole Miss has outscored opponents by 23.6 points per game this season, and Duke has outscored opponents by 4.6 per game.

Ole Miss ranks 47th in rushing yards this season (177.9 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in college football with 83.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

In terms of points scored Duke ranks 73rd in college football (26.8 points per game), and it is 41st on the other side of the ball (22.2 points allowed per contest).

