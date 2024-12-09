No. 14 South Carolina and No. 21 Illinois meet in the Citrus Bowl

Citrus Bowl: No. 14 South Carolina (9-3) vs. No. 21 Illinois (9-3), Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. EST. BetMGM College…

Citrus Bowl: No. 14 South Carolina (9-3) vs. No. 21 Illinois (9-3), Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: South Carolina by 11.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Gamecocks’ rushing game ranks 34th in the FBS (188.9 yards per game), while the Fighting Illini allow 150.6 per game (72nd-ranked run defense).

Illinois averages 365.5 yards per game to rank 91st in the FBS. It will be facing South Carolina’s defense that ranks 15th, allowing 313.3 yards per game.

LAST GAME

South Carolina won 17-14 over Clemson. LaNorris Sellers led the Gamecocks with 164 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 166 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Raheim Sanders carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards, adding three receptions for 48 yards. Nyck Harbor put up 51 yards on three catches.

Illinois won 38-28 over Northwestern. Luke Altmyer threw for 170 yards on 10-of-17 attempts (58.8%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for -23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Aidan Laughery had 172 rushing yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Pat Bryant put up 70 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: Sellers has 2,274 passing yards (189.5 per game) while completing 64.9% of passes (172 for 265), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has 655 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.6 per game. Sanders has 183 carries for 881 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Simon has 450 receiving yards (40.9 per game) on 34 catches with six touchdowns.

Illinois: Altmyer has 2,543 passing yards (211.9 per game) while completing 60.9% of passes (198 for 325), with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 219 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.3 per game. Laughery has 81 carries for 522 rushing yards (43.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns. Bryant has 54 receptions for 984 yards (82 per game) and has 10 touchdowns (11th in CFB).

FACTS & FIGURES

South Carolina has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game this season, and Illinois has outscored opponents by 6.8 per game.

South Carolina is averaging 220.3 passing yards per game offensively this season (74th in college football), and is surrendering 206.9 passing yards per game (46th) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 19 forced turnovers (39th in college football) and 12 committed (27th in college football) this season, Illinois ranks 26th in college football with a turnover margin of plus 7.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.