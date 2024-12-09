N.C. State and East Carolina meet in the Military Bowl

Military Bowl: East Carolina (7-5) vs. N.C. State (6-6), Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: N.C.…

Military Bowl: East Carolina (7-5) vs. N.C. State (6-6), Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: N.C. State by 5.

KEY MATCHUP

The Pirates’ defense gives up 235.8 yards through the air per game (96th in the FBS). The Wolfpack’s 232.8 passing yards per game is 60th in college football.

East Carolina averages 273.8 passing yards per game (18th in the FBS) compared to the 241.1 per game N.C. State gives up (105th in college football).

LAST GAME

N.C. State beat North Carolina 35-30. CJ Bailey led the Pack with 242 yards on 14-of-20 passing (70.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards. Daylan Smothers carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 34 yards. Dacari Collins put up 62 yards on three catches.

East Carolina was beaten by Navy 34-20. Katin Houser threw for 219 yards on 20-of-36 attempts (55.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Rahjai Harris had 88 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Yannick Smith put up 66 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: Bailey has 2,183 passing yards (181.9 per game) while completing 64.1% of passes (177 for 276), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 255 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 21.3 per game. Jordan Waters has 91 carries for 444 rushing yards (40.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. Justin Joly has 40 receptions for 620 yards (51.7 per game) and has three touchdowns.

East Carolina: Houser has 1,859 passing yards (154.9 per game) while completing 60.6% of passes (131 for 216), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Harris has 189 carries for 946 rushing yards (78.8 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 91 yards. Anthony Smith has 767 receiving yards (63.9 per game) on 38 catches with six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State has been outscored by 1.3 points per game this season, while East Carolina has outscored opponents by 4.7 per game.

N.C. State ranks 91st in college football with a minus 4 turnover margin after forcing 18 turnovers (53rd in college football) while committing 22 (115th in college football).

At minus 7 East Carolina sports the 109th-ranked turnover margin in college football, with 21 forced (24th in college football) and 28 committed (132nd in college football).

