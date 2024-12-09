Minnesota takes on Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota…

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6), Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by 4.

KEY MATCHUP

The Golden Gophers average 3.6 yards per carry (104th in college football) compared to the 3.9 per attempt the Hokies give up (43rd in the FBS).

Virginia Tech averages 192.8 passing yards per game (102nd in the FBS). It play Minnesota’s defense that ranks 15th, giving up 178.3 yards per game through the air.

LAST GAME

Minnesota won 24-7 over Wisconsin. Max Brosmer threw for 191 yards on 17-of-26 attempts (65.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Darius Taylor had 143 rushing yards on 32 carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Elijah Spencer put up 75 yards on five catches.

Virginia Tech beat Virginia 37-17. William Watson III led the Hokies with 254 yards on 14-of-21 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bhayshul Tuten carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jaylin Lane had four receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: Brosmer has 2,617 passing yards (218.1 per game) while completing 66.8% of passes (250 for 374), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Taylor has 185 carries for 873 rushing yards (72.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 50 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Jackson has 863 receiving yards (71.9 per game) on 75 catches with four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech: Kyron Drones has 1,562 passing yards (173.6 per game) while completing 60.7% of passes (136 for 224), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 337 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 37.4 per game. Tuten has 183 carries for 1,158 rushing yards (105.3 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns (14th in CFB). He also has 22 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Stephen Gosnell has 27 receptions for 497 yards (41.4 per game) and has one touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

Minnesota has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game this season, and Virginia Tech has outscored opponents by 6.9 per game.

While Minnesota ranks 19th-worst in college football in rushing offense with 111.3 yards per game, it’s been a different story on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best (112.6 yards per game allowed).

In terms of points scored Virginia Tech ranks 53rd in college football (29.7 points per game), and it is 44th on defense (22.8 points allowed per game).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.