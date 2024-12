Dec. 17, 2024 — Memphis 42, West Virginia 37 Dec. 19, 2023 — UTSA 35, Marshall 17 Dec. 17, 2022…

Dec. 17, 2024 — Memphis 42, West Virginia 37

Dec. 19, 2023 — UTSA 35, Marshall 17

Dec. 17, 2022 — Boise St. 35, North Texas 32

Dec. 21, 2021 — San Diego St 38, UTSA 24

2020 Cancelled due to Covid 19 pandemic

Dec. 20, 2019 — Kent St. 51, Utah St. 41

Dec. 19, 2018 — Ohio 27, San Diego State 0

Dec. 20, 2017 — Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10

