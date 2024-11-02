Wofford ends 9-game skid against Samford with 17-13 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram scored rushing touchdowns and Wofford ended a nine-game losing streak to…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram scored rushing touchdowns and Wofford ended a nine-game losing streak to Samford, spoiling the Bulldogs’ homecoming with a 17-13 win on Saturday.

Ingram’s 1-yard dive, capping a 75-yard drive, gave the Terriers (4-5, 2-4 Southern Conference) a 14-13 lead and Devery Cagle added a 38-yard field goal with 3:42 to play.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-3) then marched 51 yards to the Wofford 25 before Jalen Marshall, who had a game-high 11 tackles, tipped a 4th-and-3 pass at the line of scrimmage with 36 seconds left.

Wilson Beaverstock had a 36-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 10-7 Samford lead at the half and he added a 30-yarder in the third quarter to push the lead to 13-7. However, he missed a 42-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

After Samford got on the board with an 8-yard pass from Quincy Crittendon to Preston Bird, the Terriers answered right back with Corriston tying the game with a 1-yard run.

Odom, who missed the previous four games with an injury, threw for 203 yards, going 12 for 20 with an interception. Kyle Watkins had five catches for 112 yards and Ingram ran for 87 yards.

Cirrendon was 31 of 41 for 242 yards. Micah Kelly ran for 87 yards and Brendan Jenkins had eight receptions for 90 yards.

