Sampson leads No. 7 Tennessee to 33-14 win over Mississippi State, but Iamaleava exits with injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Sampson rushed for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 7 Tennessee past Mississippi State 33-14 on Saturday night.

Sampson became the centerpiece of the Volunteers’ offense in the second half after quarterback Nico Iamaleava exited with an upper-body injury. Iamaleava took a hard hit on an incomplete pass. There was no immediate indication if he would be available for next week’s critical game at Georgia.

Tennessee (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) scored its initial first-half touchdown in five games and jumped out a 20-7 lead at halftime. Iamaleava threw for 174 yards and TDs to Squirrel White (34 yards) and Dont’e Thornton (73 yards).

Davon Booth had a 1-yard run that capped a drive of nearly eight minutes for Mississippi State’s score.

The Bulldogs (2-8, 0-6) had some success on the ground against Tennessee’s top-10 defense. They rolled up 177 yards rushing, led by Booth with 123.

Seldom-used backup Gaston Moore took over for Iamaleava and kept the Tennessee offense moving. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 38 yards and benefited from three pass interference penalties.

Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert, who missed all three field goal attempts against Kentucky last week, converted on four against the Bulldogs.

The Takeaway

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have two games left to generate some positive momentum heading into the offseason, when first-year coach Jeff Lebby can tinker with his personnel. Mississippi State had an opportunity to pull off a stunner at Tennessee, but didn’t come through.

Tennessee: The defense has been a constant all year, but the Volunteers have been trying to get their offense back to where it was at the start of the season. There were signs of a breakout against Kentucky last week, and Tennessee finally found its rhythm against struggling Mississippi State.

Up Next

Mississippi State: After an open date, the Bulldogs host Missouri on Nov. 23.

Tennessee: The Vols play an important game with playoff implications at Georgia next Saturday night.

