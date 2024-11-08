Presto’s Picks: Playoff’s first 12 announced while Maryland and Virginia try to count to 6

The first College Football Playoff polls have been revealed, but local teams, such as U. Va and Maryland are just focused on trying to make a bowl game.

Who was glued to their TVs Tuesday night when the big announcements were made? It felt like the commentators were biased once again and the process remained massively unfair.

Of course, I’m referring to the first set of College Football Playoff rankings that almost copied the newest Associated Press poll team for team (AP has Ohio State No. 2, CFP has Georgia in that spot). The process of splitting hairs was made much easier last weekend with teams such as Pitt and Iowa State losing for the first time while Clemson and Kansas State’s second losses of the season helped clean things up further.

And with most teams playing at least three more games, there will be plenty of jockeying in the weeks to come. So if you’re SMU or Texas A & M, pipe down until the dust clears heading into the conference championship games.

While the national number is 12 (as in teams in the field), the local one is six: Navy and James Madison have already won the necessary games to become bowl eligible, while Virginia Tech (five) plus Maryland and Virginia (four) have work to do in November if they want to be playing in December.

Working backward, the Cavaliers’ remaining schedule is a combined 27-7, the Terps’ final four foes are 26-8, and the Hokies’ three opponents are 16-9 (and include a Virginia program that hasn’t won in Blacksburg since 1998).

Saturday’s games

Navy (6-2, 4-1 AAC) at South Florida (4-4, 2-2), noon, ESPN2

The Midshipmen had a long loss at Rice last weekend, as the game suffered multiple weather delays and the team didn’t return to Annapolis until the next morning. They might get home a little quicker this time as the two teams are ranked in the top four of the conference in running the ball.

Even with two straight defeats, the Midshipmen still control their path to the AAC Championship Game. Can they turn things around against a Bulls team that has enjoyed equal parts feast (double-digit wins over FAU and UAB) and famine (blowout losses to Memphis and Tulane) in league play?

Presto’s Pick: Mids make it happen, 31-21.

Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2 ACC) vs No. 19 Clemson (6-2, 5-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

The Hokies picked a great time to face the Tigers, who are steaming after a potential playoff-crippling loss to Louisville. And while this Dabo Swinney edition doesn’t equal their dominant teams from last decade, the Tigers have still won six in a row in this series.

Added to the equation is the questionable status of injured quarterback Kyron Drones and banged up running back Bhayshul Tuten, you’ve got a recipe for long late afternoon in Blacksburg where the sun sets earlier than expected.

Presto’s Pick: Hokies come up short 31-17.

James Madison (6-2, 2-2 Sun Belt) vs Georgia State (2-6, 0-4), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Do we dare title this the post-Maryland Lefty Driesell Bowl? The Dukes have won all three games in this football series with basketball ties. Both schools also posted wins over Power Four teams in September.

And while JMU became mortal after putting 70 points on the board at North Carolina, the Panthers followed up their win at Vanderbilt (in a rare season where the Commodores aren’t compost) with five straight losses (albeit three of those being one-score finishes). And while an East Division title might be out of the grasp of Coach Bob Chesney’s team, a strong finish is not.

Presto’s Pick: Dukes deliver a victory, 34-17.

Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) at No. 1 Oregon (9-0, 6-0), 7 p.m., BTN

Two weeks (the Terps were idle last Saturday) might not be enough to prepare against these Ducks, who lead the Big Ten in third down efficiency (52%). A Terrapin secondary that has been scorched (last in the conference stopping the pass) will be hard pressed to contain Dillon Gabriel, as the sixth-year senior has combined athleticism and savvy to average just under 300 yards passing per game while being responsible for 25 touchdowns (19 passing and five rushing) this fall.

The Maryland offense looks for balance and that means finding some footing in a ground game that’s been spinning its wheels, ranking 14th in the Big Ten.

The Terps’ last game against the No. 1 team in the nation? Depends on who you ask. They faced Ohio State in 2019 when the Buckeyes were rated third by The Associated Press but No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Technically they’re 2-4 against AP No. 1’s dating back to a 28-13 win in the 1952 Sugar Bowl against Tennessee (sadly, no National Championship as they were awarded prebowls back then), while also posting a 7-0 shutout of No. 1 UCLA in 1955 (they’d lose to No. 1 Oklahoma 20-6 in the Orange Bowl to wrap up that season).

The other three games weren’t close: 49-20 and 49-10 losses to Florida State in 1993 and 1999 plus a 49-28 defeat at Ohio State in 2015.

Presto’s Pick: Going to average the last three games and produce a 49-19 defeat to the Ducks.

Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) at No. 23 Pitt (7-1, 3-1), 8 p.m., ACC Network

Just like Virginia Tech catches Clemson angry after an embarrassing defeat, the Cavaliers visit a Panthers team one week after their first conference loss of the season. Matchups to watch for: Pitt QB Eli Holstein and the ACC’s third-best passing game against a U.Va. defense that allows the second most yards per game through the air. Another piece of intrigue — the Panthers’ pass rush (24 sacks rank fifth in the conference) against a suspect offensive line (10 sacks allowed in their last game to North Carolina).

Kippy and Buffy know that tailgating often is about rounding up the usual suspects, and just like four years ago, they salute the political process the Saturday after the general election with a bottle of Federalist. This year they vote for the 2018 Lodi Zinfandel.

“Fruity and peppery with aromas of plum and cherry,” the winery website reads. “Delivering the palate a good density, firm tannin structure, and a long smooth finish.”

Presto’s Pick: Cavaliers rough finish to the season gets underway with a 41-16 loss.

Last Week: 4-3. Closing Month does not open well …

Season: 55-32.

