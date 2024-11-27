No. 25 Army closes regular-season schedule hosting UTSA with shot at 4th 10-win season

UTSA (6-5, 4-3 AAC) at No. 25 Army (9-0, 7-0), Saturday, noon ET (CBS Sports Network) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

UTSA (6-5, 4-3 AAC) at No. 25 Army (9-0, 7-0), Saturday, noon ET (CBS Sports Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Army by 6 1/2.

Series record: Army leads the series 3-1.

What’s at stake?

Coming off a 49-14 loss to Notre Dame, Army is still in position to clinch hosting the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 6 with a win and a Tulane loss to Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. A victory over UTSA would lock up Army’s third 10-win campaign in coach Jeff Monken’s 11 seasons and fourth time overall. UTSA can earn its fifth straight winning season under Jeff Traylor with a victory.

Key matchup

Both teams will try to slow down the run game. UTSA is coming off a season-best 309 yards rushing in win over Temple. In his last two outings, Robert Henry Jr. has combined for 346 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Army allowed its first 100-yard rusher in 11 games with Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love gaining 130 yards last time out. The Black Knights are easily the nation’s leading rushing offense at 322.1 yards per game and nearly 6 yards per carry.

Players to watch

North Texas: QB Owen McCown has emerged as one of the AAC’s rising players. The sophomore has thrown three or more touchdowns in five games this season, and at least one in eight straight.

Army: RB Noah Short’s game-breaking running and receiving highlighted Army’s strong offensive start this season. The junior has been quiet over the past three outings — Army is averaging 16 points over that span — and is primed for another breakout performance.

Facts & figures

Army can complete its fourth undefeated home season under Monken. … Black Knights running back Kanye Udoh needs 109 rushing yards to become the first Army sophomore to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Mike Mayweather in 1988. … UTSA is looking for its first road win of the season in its sixth and final game away from San Antonio. The Roadrunners are 6-0 at home, scoring 44 points or more in four games. … UTSA outlasted Army 41-38 in overtime in its last visit to Michie Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.