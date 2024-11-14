No. 21 LSU and Florida looking to bounce back from lopsided losses to ranked teams

No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC, No. 22 CFP) at Florida (4-5, 2-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC) BetMGM College…

No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC, No. 22 CFP) at Florida (4-5, 2-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 4 1/2.

Series record: LSU leads 34-33-3.

What’s at stake?

LSU is out of contention for the College Football Playoff after losing back-to-back games to ranked opponents. But the Tigers could win out and have a shot at a third consecutive 10-win season under coach Brian Kelly. Florida, which is sticking with coach Billy Napier for a fourth season in 2025, has to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible. LSU is coming off a 42-13 loss to Alabama and Florida returns home after a 49-17 drubbing at Texas.

Key matchup

LSU’s shaky run defense vs. Florida’s grind-it-out attack. The Tigers have allowed a combined 553 yards on the ground in their last two games and now face a Florida offense coming off a nearly 200-yard rushing performance at Texas.

Players to watch

LSU: WR Kyren Lacy leads LSU with 46 catches for 697 and seven touchdowns. He was one of the few bright spots in the Tigers’ 42-13 loss to Alabama last weekend, when he caught five passes for 79 yards and a TD.

Florida: QB DJ Lagway is expected back after missing last week’s game with a strained left hamstring. Lagway provides a diverse attack between his deep-pass acumen and his scrambling ability. LSU has struggled against mobile QBs all season.

Facts & figures

LSU has won five straight meetings, the longest streak in series history, and eight of the last 10. … Six of the past seven games in Gainesville have been decided by one possession, with 2022 being the exception. … Since Kelly became LSU’s coach in 2022, the Tigers are 15-6 in SEC games, including 7-4 on the road. … LSU LB Whit Weeks has made 17 or more tackles in a game twice this season. … Florida is 2-14 against ranked teams under Napier and 1-10 against rivals Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. … The Gators have scored in an NCAA-record 457 consecutive games, 53 longer than anyone else in college football history.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.