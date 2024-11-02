McIvor accounts for 3 TDs, Johnson runs for 2 scores; Abilene Christian beats SUU 28-25

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor was 22-of-31 passing for 306 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Johnson ran for two…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor was 22-of-31 passing for 306 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Johnson ran for two first-half touchdowns and Abilene Christian held on to beat Southern Utah 28-25 on Saturday.

Johnson finished with 72 yards rushing on 19 carries. Sam Hicks ran 17 times for 65 yards and his 12-yard touchdown reception with less than 10 minutes to play gave Abilene Christian (6-3, 5-1 United Athletic Conference) a 28-10 lead.

Targhee Lambson scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter and later ran for a 13-yard TD that made it 28-17 with 5:56 to play. ACU quickly moved into Southern Utah territory before George Ramirez intercepted a pass at the 5 and returned it 94 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Lambson, who then ran in the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring with 4:03 remaining.

ACU went three-and-out on the ensuing drive but Southern Utah fumbled a snap and David Oke recovered it for the Wildcats to seal it.

Lambson finished with 27 carries for 198 yards rushing, including a 76-yard run that set up his first touchdown.

McIvor threw a 13-yard TD pass to Javon Gipson to open the scoring less than 5 minutes into the game. Johnson scored on a 6-yard run about 8 minutes later and his TD run from the 1 with 10:22 left in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 21-0 lead.

Jayden Rogers kicked a 42-yard field goal to get Southern Utah (4-5, 3-2) on the scoreboard with 27 seconds left in the first half.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.