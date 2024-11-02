LeQuint Allen’s three scores rally Syracuse to 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech

LeQuint Allen scored a touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in regulation and another one in overtime to give Syracuse a 38-31 win over Virginia Tech.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — LeQuint Allen forced overtime with a 1-yard run with 29 seconds remaining in regulation and ran it in from 9 yards out in the extra session to give Syracuse a 38-31 win over Virginia Tech Saturday, rallying from a 21-3 deficit midway through the third quarter.

Kyle McCord led Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 24-21 lead with 14:22 remaining in the game on two pass plays to Justus Ross-Simmons covering 28 and 55 yards, the first touchdowns of the wide receiver’s career, and a 1-yard run by Allen, the first of his three scores on the afternoon.

Collin Schlee, making his first start for Virginia Tech as a last-minute replacement for Kyron Drones, passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Hokies were denied their fourth straight win.

After Syracuse took the lead, Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2 ACC) marched down the field and Malachi Thomas ran it in from 15 yards out to help the Hokies reclaim the lead, 28-24, with 11:04 to go. A 27-yard field goal by John Love with 5:16 to go appeared to ice the game.

But the Orange responded in kind on a 14-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 31 on Allen’s run.

After Allen’s score in overtime, Schlee fumbled at the Syracuse 14. The ball was recovered by Fadil Diggs, and the Orange had the win.

Drones was ruled out of the game with a lower-body injury minutes before game-time. Running back Bhayshul Tuten, fifth in the nation with 950 yards, also did not play for the Hokies.

Schlee, a redshirt-senior transfer from UCLA making his first start for the Hokies, was 16 of 24 for 206 yards while the Hokies running attack by committee picked up 249 yards.

McCord was 24 of 35 yards for 280 yards. Allen gained 121 yards on 21 carries.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: For the Hokies, it’s a bitter spill to follow. They had the game in their grasp and let it slip away but Schlee showed he’s more than a capable replacement.

Syracuse: Has now set the stage for a strong finish to its season with winnable games against Boston College, Cal and UConn before a season-finale against No. 5 Miami.

Up next

Virginia Tech: The Hokies return home Saturday for a matchup against No. 11 Clemson.

Syracuse: The Orange hit the road Saturday against Boston College.

