Grant rushes for 3 TDs, Rhode Island blocks FG try on final play in rallying for 20-17 victory

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Malik Grant rushed for three second-half touchdowns and Wesley Neal Jr. blocked a field-goal attempt on the game’s final play as Rhode Island rallied to beat Albany 20-17 on Saturday.

With the Rams (9-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association) trailing 17-0 at halftime to the Great Danes (3-8, 1-6), Grant scored on runs of 42, 3 and 7 yards, the final touchdown coming with 9:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Albany had a short field for its final drive after Jacari Carter returned a punt 23 yards to the Rhode Island 24 with 1:27 remaining. The Great Danes were third-and-18 on the Rhode Island 19 when they went for the field goal but John Opalko’s 36-yard try was blocked. Albany’s previous drive ended when Weber’s pass from the Rhode Island 11 was picked off by Andre Depina-Gray at the 3.

Grant finished with 100 yards on 25 carries. Hunter Helms threw for 248 yards but was intercepted twice.

Van Weber threw for 354 yards on 31-of-51 passing with two touchdowns for Albany but was also intercepted twice. Levi Wentz caught nine passes for 138 yards.

