Vanderbilt edge rusher Capers taken to hospital for injury against Kentucky but returns to sideline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers was taken to a hospital for imaging after being injured while attempting to make a second-quarter tackle Saturday night against Kentucky but returned to the sideline in the second half to watch the Commodores’ 20-13 Southeastern Conference victory.

Capers was caught under a moving pile of players tackling Wildcats running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and lay on the turf for a moment after the play. Vanderbilt medical personnel immediately rushed to his assistance as Kroger Field fell silent, and players from both teams knelt and prayed as a wooden board was brought over. A stretcher was brought over soon after.

Capers was stabilized and gently placed on the stretcher before being wheeled off the field. A Vanderbilt football spokesman said the player was transported to a hospital for imaging as a precaution, but Capers was back on the sideline in the third quarter dressed in sweats with a hoodie.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea indicated after the game that Capers injured his neck and credited his medical staff for being careful with it. The coach also thanked Kentucky counterpart Mark Stoops and his staff for checking on him and Capers.

As for Capers, Lea added, “I don’t know if there’s lingering effects, but he had a smile on his face.”

It looked scary when it happened, though, and Commodores players surrounded Capers in a show of support for the senior, who was named Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week on Monday for his performance in last week’s historic 40-35 upset of top-ranked Alabama. Capers had a strip sack and forced fumble that led to a touchdown in the victory and is fourth on the team with 22 stops, tied for the team lead with 4.5 tackles for loss.

He had three tackles (one solo) in Vandy’s second consecutive SEC win.

