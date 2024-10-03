Unbeaten Rutgers will try for its best start since 2006 when it visits Cornhuskers

Rutgers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by…

Rutgers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by 7.

Series record: Nebraska leads 6-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Rutgers goes for a fifth straight win to open a season for the first time since the 2006 team opened 9-0 during coach Greg Schiano’s first stint at the school. A win in Lincoln should push the Scarlet Knights into the Top 25 for the first time since 2012, the longest drought among power-conference teams. The Cornhuskers seek a sharper offensive performance following an overtime loss to Illinois at home and an ugly win at Purdue. The offense committed 10 penalties against the Boilermakers.

KEY MATCHUP

Rutgers defense vs. Nebraska offense. The Scarlet Knights have been living on the edge defensively, letting opponents move up and down the field between the 20s but clamping down at crunch time. In their 21-18 win over Washington last week, Rutgers piled up 521 yards but were just 2 of 12 on third downs and scored just 11 points on four trips into the red zone. Nebraska hopes to carry over its second-half run game against Purdue to this week against a Rutgers defense allowing a Big Ten-worst 5.9 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai is the key to keeping the offense on the field. He’s averaging a Big Ten-best 147 yards per game and can be counted on for 25 carries per game. He has helped the Scarlet Knights convert 50% of their third downs, the third-best rate in the league. He’s lost yards on just five of his 97 attempts.

Nebraska: WR Jacory Barney Jr. has become a valuable weapon running jet sweeps. He led Nebraska with 66 yards rushing on four carries against Purdue, including a career-high 31-yard run and a 25-yard touchdown run. Barney entered the game with 38 yards rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska’s last three wins over Rutgers have been by a total of 18 points. … Nebraska has held four of its five opponents to 10 points or less. … The Huskers are plus-five on turnovers this season and have outscored opponents 31-0 on points off turnovers. … Rutgers is 15-1 since 2020 when not committing a turnover. … Nebraska and Iowa are the only FBS teams that haven’t allowed a rushing TD. … Rutgers has 13 games since 2023 with one sack or less permitted.

