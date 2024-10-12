Two big plays, late Kiani FG gives Alcorn State 17-15 win over Grambling

GRAMBLING, La (AP) — Jacorian Sewell and Stemarion Edwards had long touchdowns and Noah Kiani kicked a short field goal…

GRAMBLING, La (AP) — Jacorian Sewell and Stemarion Edwards had long touchdowns and Noah Kiani kicked a short field goal with seven seconds left to give Alcorn State a 17-10 win over Grambling State on Saturday.

The Braves (4-3, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) put together an 11-play, 52-yard drive to pull out the win. They had two turnovers and then four straight punts before getting the ball with 3:26 to play.

A penalty put a field goal attempt in jeopardy with just under 2 minutes to go and the Braves got within the edge of Kiani’s range after a first down. Then Xzavier Vaught kept the ball on a scramble up the middle to the Grambling 10, setting up the winning kick. Kiani’s 27-yard kick was a low knuckleball.

Sewell opened the scoring with a 63-yard run over the right side and after two Grambling field goals Vaught and Edwards hooked up for a 73-yard score.

Dedrick Talbert got the lone touchdown for Grambling (3-3, 0-2) in the final minute of the third quarter on a 3-yard run but the 2-point conversion pass was incomplete. Reed Harradine gave the Tigers the lead with his third field goal from 4 yards.

Sewell finished with 102 yards on 13 carries and Vaughn threw for 149 yards.

Myles Crawley had 149 yards passing for the Tigers. ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.