Colorado star Travis Hunter says Coach Prime `ain’t going nowhere’

NEW YORK (AP) — If anybody knows Deion Sanders’ mind, it might be Travis Hunter. And the two-way Colorado star…

NEW YORK (AP) — If anybody knows Deion Sanders’ mind, it might be Travis Hunter.

And the two-way Colorado star says Coach Prime is indeed staying put with the Buffaloes.

“I got a lot of insight. He ain’t going nowhere. He’s going to be right where he’s at right now,” Hunter said Friday in Manhattan, where he’s a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

In his second season at the school, Sanders coached No. 20 Colorado to a 9-3 record this year and its first bowl bid since 2020. Hunter, Sanders and the Buffaloes will face No. 17 BYU (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

Sanders’ success and popularity in Boulder has led to speculation the flashy and outspoken former NFL star might seek or accept a coaching job elsewhere this offseason. Sanders, however, has dismissed such talk himself.

Hunter followed Sanders from Jackson State, an HBCU that plays in the lower level FCS, to the Rocky Mountains and has already racked up a staggering string of individual accolades this week, including The Associated Press player of the year.

The junior wide receiver and cornerback plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft and is expected to be a top-five pick — perhaps even No. 1 overall. But he backed up assertions from Sanders and his son, star Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, that both will play in the Alamo Bowl rather than skip the game to prepare for the draft and prevent any possible injury.

“It’s definitely important because, you know, I started this thing with Coach Prime and Shedeur and most of the coaches on the coaching staff, so I want to finish it off right,” Hunter said. “I didn’t give them a full season my first year (because of injury), so I’m going to go ahead and end this thing off right. It’s going to be our last game together, so I’m going to go out there and dominate and show the loyalty that I have for him.

“Definitely looking forward to it. I’m just excited to go out there and play football one more time before the offseason.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.