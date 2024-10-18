Tuten’s record night carries Virginia Tech to 42-21 win over Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a Virginia Tech record 266 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a Virginia Tech record 266 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech a 42-21 victory over Boston College on Thursday night.

Kyron Drones added two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass for the Hokies (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and never trailed en route to a second consecutive win.

“That’s a good team that we beat tonight,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said. “And we beat them soundly.”

Boston College (4-3, 1-2 ACC), which trailed 28-0 at halftime, cut the lead to 28-21 on Kye Robichaux’s 5-yard run with 2:55 left in the third quarter and were driving early in the fourth. But Robichaux was stopped on fourth-and-1 at midfield, and Virginia Tech capitalized on the ensuing possession, with Tuten scoring on a 6-yard run with 11:02 remaining for a 35-21 lead.

Tuten carried the ball 18 times and also scored on touchdown runs of 83 and 61 yards, the latter coming with 8:28 remaining to seal the game. In addition, he hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Drones.

“Every game is a special game,” Tuten said. “That’s how I look at it. I just felt a little better today. We had a bye week. I felt great throughout practice. I took the knee brace off (for a sore knee). I felt fast, I felt good, I felt fluid. I just came out and balled today, and that’s what we needed.”

Drones, who scored on runs 11 yards and 1 yard on the Hokies’ first two possessions, completed 14 of 18 for 164 yards and rushed for 40 yards. Behind Tuten and Drones, the Hokies finished with a season-high 533 yards.

Thomas Castellanos threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles, who finished with 372 yards.

“I felt really good about the preparation for the game,” Boston College coach Bill O’Brien said. “Obviously, I was wrong. We’ve got to prepare differently, better, whatever it might be. We’ve got to figure it out. … We’ve got to coach better. We’ve got a good caching staff. We do. We have a lot of experience. But we didn’t play well tonight, so that’s on the coaching. We’ve got to coach better and hopefully we’ll get it turned around.”

TAKEAWAYS

Boston College: The performance was a disappointing one for the Eagles. They fumbled on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter — both of which led to Virginia Tech touchdowns — got behind early, and never recovered. Defensively, they had no answer for the Hokies, allowing a season high in yardage.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies played arguably their most complete game this season and have won their past two games by a combined score of 73-28. They appear to be rounding into form after an unimpressive start to the season.

SCOOTIN’ TUTEN

Tuten’s 266 rushing yards broke the pervious school record of 253 held by Darren Evans, who set the mark against Maryland in 2008. Virginia Tech’s coaching staff had taken Tuten out of the game, but found out how close he was to the record and inserted him back in to break. Tuten set the mark with a 17-yard run on the Hokies’ final drive.

“I normally don’t like that, but a school record at a place like Tech with so many great running backs, and he was deserving with his performance,” Pry said.

SACK ATTACK

Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland finished with a career-high tying four sacks — something he has done on three occasions since transferring to Virginia Tech before the start of last season. Powell-Ryland, who holds the single-game record for Virginia Tech along with former NFL All-Pro Bruce Smith and current defensive line coach J.C. Price, now has 11 sacks on the season, becoming the first Virginia Tech player to register at least 10 sacks in a season since Darryl Tapp had 10 in 2005.

“He’s always hungry,” Pry said. “He’s very confident. He’s one of those guys that you can look to him to make a play when you need it. He’s proven that.”

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles host Louisville on Oct. 25.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Georgia Tech on Oct. 26.

