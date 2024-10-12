TJ Smith throws for 4 TDs, runs for 2 more as North Alabama rallies past Abilene Christian 47-34

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — TJ Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kobe Warden as North Alabama came from…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — TJ Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kobe Warden as North Alabama came from eight-points down late in the third quarter to post a 47-34 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian came into the game atop the United Athletic Conference at 3-0. The Wildcats (4-3) now are tied with North Alabama at 3-1, a half-game behind Tarleton State (6-1, 3-0).

Smith threw two touchdown passes in the game’s opening five minutes, including a 23-yard strike to Tanaka Scott, then raced 46 yards for a touchdown to give the Lions a 20-14 lead after a quarter, but Sam Hicks ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to bring Abilene Christian back and give the Wildcats a 27-20 lead at intermission.

Smith threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Justin Luke to open the second half, but Isaiah Johnson answered to keep Abilene Christian in front, 34-26 with 12:23 left in the third quarter. Smith’s first TD pass to Warden, a 37-yard strike, got the Lions within one at 34-33 with two minutes left in the third and Jalen Fletcher capped an eight-play, 88-yard drive with a 24-yard run. Smith and Warden connected from eight-yards out with 1:51 left to set the final margin.

Smith finished 17-of-24 passing for 220 yards with an interception to go with his four touchdowns. Fletcher carried 10 times for 123 yards and Smith added 94 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Warden caught nine passes for 112 yards.

Maverick McIvor was 30-of-48 passing for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Wildcats. Hicks had 99 yards on 13 carries and Nehemiah Martinez caught 13 passes for 93 yards.

