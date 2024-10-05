Theis, Pierre combine for 5 of South Dakota’s 7 rushing touchdowns in 59-0 rout of Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Travis Theis ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, Charles Pierre Jr. scored three times on…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Travis Theis ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, Charles Pierre Jr. scored three times on the ground, and South Dakota buried Murray State 59-0 on Saturday.

The Coyotes scored seven rushing touchdowns and ran for 361 yards.

Aidan Bouman threw one touchdown pass and was 16-of-22 for 221 yards.

No. 4 FCS South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had 582 total yards and averaged 10.0 yards per pass attempt and 7.7 yards per rush. The Coyotes had long touchdowns such as a 44-yard run by Theis that made it 21-0 in the first quarter and a 74-yard run by Nevan Cremascoli for a 52-0 lead in the fourth.

Murray State was held to 213 yards and 10 first downs. The Racers had a 77-yard drive in the second quarter that ended in a lost fumble and a 53-yard drive that ended on downs late in the fourth. Otherwise, their longest drive was 23 yards.

The Racers’ loss comes one week after North Dakota defeated Murray State 72-35. Other than a 19-17 win over Butler the Racers (1-4, 0-2) have allowed at least 50 points in every game this season.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.