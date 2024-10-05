Temperature for Arizona State-Kansas game is 107 at kickoff, breaking October record

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State hosted its hottest October football game on record Saturday, with the temperature sitting at…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State hosted its hottest October football game on record Saturday, with the temperature sitting at 107 degrees Fahrenheit for a 5:05 p.m. kickoff against Kansas.

It’s also tied for the hottest game overall at Mountain America Stadium, which has records dating back to 2000. The previous record — also 107 — was for a game against Sacramento State on Sept. 5, 2013.

Triple-digit temperatures in central Arizona are quite common during early September, but this year’s searing heat has lasted well into the football season. The National Weather Service said Phoenix hit 111 degrees on Saturday, which was the 12th straight day a record-high has been broken.

The other 12 hottest kickoffs in Arizona State’s stadium history all happened before Sept. 9.

