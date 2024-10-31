TCU visits Baylor as the Horned Frogs try to stay in the race for the Big 12 title game

TCU (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Baylor (4-4, 2-3), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2) BetMGM College Football Odds: Baylor by…

TCU (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Baylor (4-4, 2-3), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Baylor by 3.

Series record: TCU leads 59-53-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

TCU is trying to stay on the fringe of the race for the Big 12 championship game after victories at Utah and at home over Texas Tech. Baylor is seeking its first three-game winning streak since 2022. At that point two years ago, the Bears were 18-5 under coach Dave Aranda. A four-game losing streak to finish that season started a 5-17 slide that jeopardized Aranda’s job. The Bears blew out Texas Tech two weeks ago to end an eight-game Big 12 skid and last week’s victory over Oklahoma State ended an eight-game home skid in conference play. Aranda is 0-4 against TCU, and the Horned Frogs have won eight of the past nine in the series.

KEY MATCHUP

Aranda vs. TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. The Baylor coach took over defensive play-calling after going 3-9 last season. Briles is in his second season as the play-caller for coach Sonny Dykes. He had the same role at Baylor under his dad, Art Briles, when the elder Briles was fired in the wake of a scandal involving the program’s handling of sexual assault allegations. During the TCU game, Baylor is honoring the 2013 and 2014 Big 12 championship teams coached by Art Briles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: QB Josh Hoover threw for three touchdowns but had three turnovers against Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs have had 16 turnovers (eight fumbles, eight interceptions) that have led to 58 points for opponents in their last four games.

Baylor: Sophomore RB Dawson Pendergrass had his first career 100-yard game with 142 yards on just six carries against Oklahoma State. His 55-yard touchdown came soon after the Cowboys pulled within 31-28 with five minutes remaining.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU is back in Waco for the first time since kicking a winning field goal on the final play, part of the Horned Frogs’ 12-0 regular season in 2022 on their way to the national title game they lost to Georgia. … The most compelling game of Baylor’s 2014 Big 12 title season was a 61-58 victory over TCU the year McLane Stadium opened. Both teams lost just once in the regular season, but both were left out of the first four-team playoff. … WR Savion Williams has led TCU in rushing each of the past two games. He had 72 yards both times. … Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has at least 3 three touchdown passes in each of the past four games, accounting for 14 of his 17 on the season. He also has two rushing TDs in that span.

