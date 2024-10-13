Savion Red runs for 4 TDs as Nevada wins wild finish with Oregon State, 42-37

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Savion Red ran for four touchdowns Saturday night, Kitan Crawford returned an interception 57 yards for…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Savion Red ran for four touchdowns Saturday night, Kitan Crawford returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Brendon Lewis ran for a 67-yard TD as part of a wild fourth quarter and Nevada held on to beat Oregon State 42-37.

Lewis was 5-of-12 passing for 51 yards but added 151 yards rushing on nine carries and Red finished with 23 carries for 137 yards. Red scored on runs of 33 and 5 yards in the first half and his 7-yard TD run with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter trimmed Nevada’s deficit to 24-21.

Michael Coats Jr. intercepted a pass from Gevani McCoy before Red scored on a 6-yard run with 13:37 to go in the fourth quarter to give the Wolfpack a four-point lead. Crawfowd’s pick-6 made it 35-24 less than 3 minutes later. Anthony Hankerson ran it in from the 1 and, after the 2-point conversion failed, Oregon State trailed by five with 6:59 to play.

On first-and-15 from the Beavers 33, Lewis pulled the handoff on a jet sweep and raced up the middle for a touchdown that made it 42-30 with 4 minutes remaining but Oregon State again responded, this time with a 3-yard touchdown pass from McCoy to Trent Walker that capped the scoring with 1:57 left.

Nevada (3-4) went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and the Beavers moved well beyond midfield before Coats picked off pass from McCoy in the end zone as time expired to seal it.

Hankerson finished with 28 carries for 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Oregon State (4-2). McCoy was 27-of-42 passing for 348 yards and a touchdown but threw four interceptions.

