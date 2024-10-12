Rodeo Graham Jr.’s 87-yard TD run caps SE Louisiana’s 37-7 rout of Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Rodeo Graham Jr. ran for 109 yards and capped the day with an 87-yard touchdown run early…

HOUSTON (AP) — Rodeo Graham Jr. ran for 109 yards and capped the day with an 87-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter as Southeast Louisiana cruised to a 37-7 win over Houston Christian on Saturday to take over first place in the Southland Conference.

The Lions (3-4, 2-0) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Champ Dozier opened the day with a 40-yard touchdown run to give Houston Christian (3-4, 1-1) a 7-0 lead barely a minute into the game, but SE Louisiana ran off 37 straight points to earn the road win.

Riley Callahan kicked three field goals, two from 27-yards out and a 43-yarder in the third quarter, and Eli Sawyer threw a pair of short touchdown passes, completing 18 of 26 attempts for 144 yards. Graham had eight carries and Antonio Martin Jr. carried 14 times for 93 yards as the Lions’ ground game churned out 278 yards.

CJ Rogers completed just 4 of his 12 pass attempts for 75 yards and Darryle Evans carried 20 times for 128 yards to lead the Huskies.

