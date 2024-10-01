Florida State rules out QB DJ Uiagalelei, switches to backup Brock Glenn versus Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is making a quarterback change, with coach Mike Norvell ruling out struggling starter DJ…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is making a quarterback change, with coach Mike Norvell ruling out struggling starter DJ Uiagalelei for Saturday’s game against No. 15 Clemson because of a finger injury.

Uiagalelei could be sidelined even longer, too.

“We still got some further testing to see what the longevity of that is going to keep him out,” Norvell said Tuesday. “But it’s most likely going to be the next couple weeks.”

The Seminoles (1-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have a bye week after facing the Tigers (3-1, 2-0) before playing at Duke on Oct. 18.

Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn will start against Clemson, his third start in two seasons. Glenn got the nod in last year’s ACC championship game and in the Orange Bowl in place of star Jordan Travis.

Norvell was seemingly close to benching Uiagalelei anyway. The Seminoles tweaked their depth chart Monday to list Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters.

Uiagalelei completed 12 of 30 passes for 222 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions before getting benched in a 42-16 loss at SMU. Glenn misfired on all four of his passes against the Mustangs, but one was a drop.

Uiagalelei is completing a career-low 53.8% of his passes for 1,065 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Norvell said the team’s offensive woes — FSU ranks 126th nationally in scoring — go beyond QB play.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.