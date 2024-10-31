Purdue and Northwestern try to get seasons back on track heading into Big Ten home stretch

Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at Purdue (1-6, 0-4), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (BTN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Purdue by…

Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at Purdue (1-6, 0-4), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Purdue by 1 1/2.

Series record: Purdue leads 53-34-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With Purdue sitting in the Big Ten basement and Northwestern among a group of four teams just one game in front of the Boilermakers, both teams want to turn things around. The Wildcats have lost two straight and four of five while seeking their first win at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2020. Purdue is still looking for its first win over an FBS team this year — and desperately needs something, anything to go right after a bye week.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern QB Jack Lausch vs. Purdue’s run defense. Lausch’s legs have kept defenses off-balance this season even though it hasn’t resulted in many yards or many points. But Purdue’s defense is allowing 214.9 yards rushing per game and against a team, and a quarterback, who can exploit that deficiency, it could be a game-changer.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern: A.J. Henning. Following a slow start, the fifth-year receiver who transferred from Michigan, has gotten his season on track. He’s caught 32 passes for 296 yards and three TDs over the last five games. He needs 10 catches, 40 yards and two TDs to set new single-season career highs.

Purdue: Ryan Browne and Hudson Card. Coach Ryan Walters announced Monday he will play both quarterbacks this weekend, though it’s unclear how the rotation will work. Browne provides a stronger dual-threat presence. Card was the guy Walters wanted after he took the Purdue job in December 2022.

FACTS & FIGURES

Northwestern’s only home win this season came against Eastern Illinois, an FCS foe. Its only road win came at Maryland. … The Boilermakers have not played a Saturday home game since Sept. 28 against Nebraska. … The Wildcats are averaging 110.9 yards rushing per game, the second-lowest total in the Big Ten (Minnesota, 108.0). … Purdue rushed for 303 yards in last season’s victory over Northwestern. … The Wildcats have a plus-three turnover margin and is tied for 40th nationally at plus-0.38 per game. … Purdue has blocked a league-high three kicks (two field goals, one punt) this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.