Proctor, Dartmouth takes down Penn in 20-17 win

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jackson Proctor threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and Dartmouth continued its mastery over Penn beating the Quakers 20-17 on Saturday.

Trailing 14-10 at halftime, Proctor helped lead a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Scott. The big play of the drive came on third-and-one at midfield when Q Jones ran for 33 yards yards. Jones ran for 48 yards on four carries and caught a pass for three yards on the drive.

Penn took its last lead before halftime when Malachi Hosley ran it in from the 1 to conclude a 10-play, 69-yard drive that made it 14-10 for the Quakers. Earlier in the drive on third-and-10 at its own 42, Aidan Sayin threw a 22-yard completion to Hosley.

Hosley ran for 82 yards on 15 carries and scored twice.

Dartmouth (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) has won six of the last seven between the two.

Before Saturday, the last two times they played against each other the contests went to overtime. Dartmouth beat Penn 23-20 in single overtime last year and lost 23-17 to Penn (1-2, 0-1) in double overtime in 2022.

