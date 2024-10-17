Presto’s Picks: Navy just one of many Unlikely Unbeatens

Will the expanded College Football Playoff field (12 teams this year after four the previous ten) be crashed this fall? WTOP's Dave Preston dives into it.

Will the expanded College Football Playoff field (12 teams this year after four the previous ten) be crashed this fall? While there are plenty of bluebloods in prime position (No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Penn State) as well as other recent champions (No. 6 Miami) and contenders (No. 2 Oregon) posting unbeaten starts, 2024 is becoming notable for strong starts at unlikely campuses.

No. 25 Navy (5-0) has yet to secure bowl eligibility, but behind dual-threat quarterback Blake Horvath the Midshipmen are off to their best start since 2017. And as long as we’re discussing Service Academies, No. 23 Army (6-0) is off to its best start since 1996 and the two schools are both ranked the same week for the first time since 1960.

There is a chance the two schools (both unbeaten in league play at this time) might meet in the AAC Championship Game … and then play the following Saturday in their traditional showdown. No. 20 Pitt (6-0) is tracking down a spot in the ACC Championship Game while enjoying its best start since Dan Marino and the Panthers were the 1982 Preseason No. 1 (don’t ask their fans how it ended). No. 16 Indiana (6-0) is also enjoying a historic season as first-year coach Curt Cignetti and his JMU transfers have the Hoosiers off to their best start since 1967, when IU played in its only Rose Bowl to date.

But those starts pale in comparison to No. 9 Iowa State: the Big 12 coleading Cyclones haven’t started 6-0 since 1938, when they competed in the “Big Six” (they’d become Seven in 1948 and Eight in 1957). If Indiana’s Big Ten drought of 57 years seems like forever, ISU’s last league title came in 1912 when they were in the “Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association.”

There’s no telling how many (if any) of these schools will advance to the 12-team bracket in December nor long each of these schools will remain unblemished, but 2024 will be the season these fan bases will look back to for years to come.

Thursday’s Game:

Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) vs Boston College (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Along with game-changing special teams and hunger-ceasing smoked turkey legs, the “Hokie Brand” was built on Thursday Night Football: the school went 17-4 on that night from 1998-2011 (10-2 in Blacksburg). Things have been rather lean as of late, with last fall’s win over Syracuse ending a seven-year drought at Lane Stadium. Things have also been rather lean lately for the Eagles, who are on pace to post their first eight-win season since 2009. And while BC’s Labor Day win over Florida State has lost a little of its luster, the Eagles still lead the ACC in scoring defense. But they’re also coming off a come-from-ahead loss at Virginia where the Cavaliers turned them over multiple times in the fourth quarter. Tech might not turn you over in bunches (five interceptions and four fumble recoveries in six games) but they are tied for first in the conference with 20 sacks. Can quarterback Kyron Drones repeat his 2023 performance against the Eagles (71% completion rate and 135 yards rushing, both season highs) in prime time?

Presto’s Pick: Hokies ground the Eagles, 29-17.

Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 10 Clemson (5-1, 4-0), noon, ACCN

How close were the Cavaliers to being ranked this fall? They scored first and led in the second half against Maryland and Louisville in home losses.

Now, the steep incline of the schedule begins with their next three games against teams currently in the Top 25, while the fourth is at Virginia Tech where they haven’t won since 1998. They start by visiting a Tigers team that’s gotten its act together since being blown out Labor Day weekend by Preseason No. 1 Georgia.

By trying to contain a team that averages 41 points per game (second best in the ACC). By attempting to produce points against a defense that’s held its last two foes to just over two yards per carry and 7-27 on third down.

Kippy & Buffy look to produce a great tailgating experience on the road, and they're heading into the Deep South

“Conveys clove spices, dark plum, and just-picked violets on the nose followed by crushed black pepper, thyme, and creamy mocha on the palate,” the winery website reads. “A velvety texture of fine-grained tannins and an underlying acidity frame and lift the wine into a long finish.”

Presto’s Pick: Cavaliers come up short while conveying shortcomings in a 44-14 loss.

No. 25 Navy (5-0, 3-0 AAC) vs Charlotte (3-3, 2-0), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

The Midshipmen and 49ers might both be unbeaten in league play, but that’s where the similarities end. Navy leads the conference in scoring while ranking second in rushing, passing efficiency, and total offense while the Niners allow a 5.2 yards per carry, a league-high 435 yards per game, and over 30 points per outing.

While Charlotte has won two straight and held the Mids scoreless for a half last year in the previous meeting between these two teams, the last time Navy had a week off to prepare for a foe they put a season-high 56 points on the board against preseason AAC favorite Memphis (but for the record they also coughed up a season-high 44 points).

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen make it happen with a 34-20 victory.

Maryland (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) vs USC (3-3, 1-3), 4 p.m., FS1

Not all 3-3 teams are created equally, as the Trojans’ three losses have been one-possession affairs that total thirteen points while the Terps looked bad at Indiana and worse at home against Northwestern.

They’ll have their hands full this week in the air with quarterback Miller Moss (64% completion rate for 270 yards per game) and on the ground with running back Woody Marks (579 yards on 5.7 per carry), while also trying to reverse a trend of giving up the big play (two completions of 40 yards plus a 55-yarder in the loss to Northwestern).

Coach Mike Locksley said this week that they’ve been hurt defensively by explosive plays and on offense by the inability to run the ball when they’ve needed to. And even though the Trojans haven’t been lights-out (it’s more like a dimmer has been in effect) on defense this year they lead the Big Ten in third down stops (holding foes to 27.1% this fall).

Meanwhile, the USC Marching Band isn’t making the cross-country trip so we won’t get to hear them play Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk.” I feel that song is worth at least three to five points.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins tumble, 41-27.

James Madison (5-1, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-0), 4 p.m., ESPN+

First place in the East Division is up for grabs as the Eagles have punched above their weight in the nonconference season, and if you take away the 50+ points they allowed to ranked foes Mississippi and Boise State they’re surrendering a manageable 19 points per game.

But JMU is hardly taking this team lightly, especially after being upset on the road by UL Monroe in their Sun Belt opener.

JC French returns at quarterback after leaving the Eagles’ game against Marshall with a head injury, but if he’s ineffective their plan B isn’t bad as backup Dexter Williams II led them to three fourth quarter touchdowns in their win over the Thundering Herd.

Presto’s Pick: Dukes take multiple punches but score a 35-30 decision.

Howard falls to Tennessee State, Georgetown wins at Colgate, Richmond slips to Delaware, Towson tops Stony Brook, William & Mary edges Campbell.

Last Week: 4-3.

Season: 38-21.

