Perrantes throws 5 TD passes, runs for sixth as Duquesne rolls past Long Island, 47-21

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth as Duquesne ran away from Long Island University, 47-21 in the Northeast Conference opener for both schools Saturday.

Perrantes bracketed an 18-yard touchdown to Tedy Afful and a 45-yard strike to Joey Isabella around a 9-yard scoring run of his own in the first quarter, and when Daniel Tarabrella added a scoop-and-score from the 1 the Dukes held a 26-0 lead. Perrantes hit Isabella from 19-yards out just before intermission and Afful again to start the second half, this time from 44-yards out. He capped his day with an 11-yard touchdown to John Erby early in the fourth quarter.

Perrantes finished 15-of-23 passing for 211 yards with an interception to lead Duquesne (3-2, 1-0). JaMario Clements carried 20 times for 147 yards. Isabella caught six passes for 94 yards and Afful caught four for 74.

Ethan Greenwood got the Sharks (0-6, 0-1) on the board with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Michael Love midway through the second quarter and added an 11-yard toss to Evan Brooks in the third. He finished 9-of-17 passing for 179 yards with an interception. Love caught seven passes for 139 yards.

