Perrantes throws 2 TD passes, defense gets 2 as Duquesne tops St Francis 38-7

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ty Howard returned an interception 40 yards to open the scoring and Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes and Duquesne rolled to a 38-7 win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday.

The defending Northeast Conference champion Dukes (4-2, 2-0) led 17-0 at the half, and when the Red Flash (2-4, 0-2) scored early in the third quarter Perrantes salted the game away.

Perrantes found Steven Mahar Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and had a 22-yard connection with Joey Isabella early in the fourth.

Malichi Lowery gave the Dukes another defensive touchdown in the closing seconds with a fumble return.

Perrantes was 15-of-30 passing for 185 yards and JaMario Clements ran for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Adrian Mejia threw for 13 yards for the Red Flash, who were held to 29 yards on 29 attempts as Mejia was sacked four times.

