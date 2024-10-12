Paxton DeLaurent throws 4 TD passes, becomes SEMO’s career leader in 34-3 win over Tennessee Tech

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw four touchdown passes to become Southeast Missouri State’s career touchdown passing leader,…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw four touchdown passes to become Southeast Missouri State’s career touchdown passing leader, and the Redhawks rolled to a 34-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

DeLaurent entered with 46 career touchdown passes, tied with Daniel Santacaterina (2018-19). DeLaurent set the record on a 13-yard connection with Tristan Smith late in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

DeLaurent finished 34-of-46 passing for 418 yards with two interceptions. Smith, Cam Pedro, and Mitchell Sellers each caught six passes and a touchdown for FCS ninth-ranked SEMO (6-1, 3-0 Big South-OVC Association). Pedro finished with 111 yards receiving, Smith had 96 and Sellers 67. Dorian Anderson also made a touchdown catch.

Jordyn Potts was 26-of-47 passing for 231 yards and threw a pair of interceptions for Tennessee Tech (2-4, 2-1).

Dom LeBlanc kicked a 43-yard field goal to pull the Golden Eagles to 10-3 midway through the third quarter. Then DeLaurent hit Pedro with a 46-yard touchdown pass and Sellers from 31 yards for another score to help the Redhawks pull away.

