Northwestern exploits Maryland’s turnovers, rolls 37-10 to earn first Big Ten victory

Defensive end Aidan Hubbard returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Northwestern pulled away from Maryland 37-10 on Friday night for its first Big Ten victory this season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Defensive end Aidan Hubbard returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Northwestern pulled away from Maryland 37-10 on Friday night for its first Big Ten victory this season.

Jack Lausch and Cam Porter rushed for first-half touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2), which won despite being outgained 355-283 total yards.

Billy Edwards Jr. rushed for a touchdown for Maryland (3-3, 0-3), which committed a season-high four turnovers. The Terrapins dropped their 10th consecutive game after an open date, a streak that dates to 2017 and includes a pair of defeats after pandemic cancellations in 2020.

Maryland trailed 17-10 early in the fourth quarter when Edwards was blind-sided by defensive tackle Carmine Bastone and lost possession. Hubbard collected the ball at the Maryland 2 and took a step into the end zone.

“Everybody was just juicy and was excited,” said Bastone, a senior and former walk-on who missed the Wildcats’ first five games because of injury. “I was trying to get everybody excited, so I’m glad I got that response. Everybody was just happy to see me back out there.”

It was the first of three turnovers in the fourth quarter for the Terps. Northwestern outscored Maryland 20-3 in the final 15 minutes, with 17 of the points coming off takeaways.

“We talk about valuing the football,” Northwestern coach David Braun said. “This has to be part of our formula — winning in the turnover margin. We did that in a big way tonight.”

The Wildcats opened the scoring on Lausch’s 9-yard scramble in the first quarter. After Maryland’s punt on the next possession pinned Northwestern at its 8, Lausch led a 16-play drive capped by Porter’s 3-yard touchdown run with 12:08 left in the half.

The Terps’ Ricardo Cooper Jr. fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Luke Akers’ 43-yard field goal four plays later to put Northwestern up 17-0.

Maryland couldn’t produce points nearly that efficiently. Edwards scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 3:22 before the break to complete a 16-play drive. Jack Howes made a 31-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to finish an 18-play possession.

Turnovers short-circuited the Terps the rest of the way. They had only three giveaways in their first five games, and their plus-11 turnover margin entering Friday ranked second nationally.

“We’re here to build this team to compete to win championships,” said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who took over playcalling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after the open date. “Nobody ever said it would be linear. Today, we took a step back. We’re going to find a way to turn this frustration into something positive and productive.”

Lausch completed 10 of 18 for 203 yards.

Edwards was 28 of 51 for 296 yards and an interception.

Maryland’s Tai Felton, who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards, returned after leaving the Terps’ Sept. 28 loss at Indiana with an undisclosed injury. He had nine catches for 77 yards.

The takeaway

Northwestern: The Wildcats took care of the ball, exploited Maryland’s turnovers and limited the Terps to 59 rushing yards. It was a winning formula Friday, and Northwestern will undoubtedly try to replicate it in the second half of its season.

Maryland: The Terps slid back to .500 while losing at home for the second time this season. With a second-half schedule that includes Southern California, Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, Iowa and Penn State — which entered the week with a combined record of 23-8 — Maryland’s chances of earning a fourth consecutive bowl berth continue to narrow.

Akers get his kicks

Akers, a redshirt junior, normally handles Northwestern’s punting and kickoff duties. But the son of former Pro Bowl kicker David Akers added placekicking responsibilities and was perfect, making three field goals of at least 38 yards plus all four extra points.

“I’ve never seen a guy kick off and do it at the level he did, scoring points the way he did,” Braun said. “That extra point is the first point he scored in his college career. And to have the efficiency he did from different ranges in field goals and the way that he punted the ball tonight, I’m so excited for that young man.”

Up next

Northwestern plays host to Wisconsin on Oct. 19.

Maryland remains at home to face new Big Ten foe Southern California on Oct. 19.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.