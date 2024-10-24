No. 8 LSU and No. 14 Texas A&M meet as SEC’s last undefeated teams Saturday

No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0 SEC) at No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) BetMGM College…

No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0 SEC) at No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Sports Odds: Texas A&M by 2 1/2.

Series record: LSU leads 36-23-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

SEC supremacy — at least for one week. Though there’s plenty of football to be played, the winner will have a leg up in securing a spot in the conference championship game. Both teams have won six games in a row after dropping their openers. If recent history is an indicator of how things will go Saturday, the Aggies could have a leg up after the home team has won each of the last seven meetings in the series.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M’s rushing attack vs. LSU’s run defense. The Aggies, led by Le’Veon Moss, rank 13th in the country by averaging 218.6 yards rushing. The Tigers allowed 38 yards rushing in last week’s win over Arkansas and held UCLA to a season-low 14 on Sept. 21. Moss ranks second in the SEC by averaging 96.3 yards rushing a game and has eight rushing touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier ranks second in the SEC by averaging 317.5 yards passing a game and his 18 passing TDs rank first in the conference. Nussmeier, who has thrown for at least 300 yards five times this year, had a season-low 233 yards passing and did not have a TD pass for the first time this season against Arkansas.

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman threw for 217 yards but was picked off twice in last week’s win at Mississippi State. It was the second 200-yard game of the season for Weigman, who has played just four games because of a shoulder injury. The Tigers have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, giving up 243.6 yards passing a game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko was LSU coach Brian Kelly’s defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2017. … LSU was ranked sixth in their last visit to Texas A&M in 2022 before the unranked Aggies got a 38-23 win. … The Tigers last win at Kyle Field came in a 54-39 victory in 2016. … DE Bradyn Swinson leads LSU’s defense with seven sacks, 8 ½ tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. … The Aggies have scored on 26 of 27 trips inside the red zone with 19 touchdowns. … Texas A&M has limited opponents to less than 100 yards rushing in four of its last five games.

