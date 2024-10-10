No. 7 Alabama seeking a strong bounce-back performance, but so is South Carolina

Alabama’s stunning loss was splashed across headlines and screens nationwide. South Carolina didn’t get nearly so much attention but is…

South Carolina didn’t get nearly so much attention but is trying to bounce back from its own embarrassing performance.

It’s time to see how they both respond on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had a one-week cameo atop the poll ended with a 40-35 loss at Vanderbilt.

Yes, Vanderbilt. No matter how well the Commodores played, it still raises questions about Kalen DeBoer’s first Alabama team that he and fans alike want answered.

“We left ourselves a little less wiggle room to achieve some of the goals we have, but those goals are still out there,” DeBoer said. “And we need to just focus on what our whole mindset is, is to always improve every single day. And that’s never gonna change.”

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2) were dominated 27-3 at home by ninth-ranked Mississippi. They were held to 313 total yards and couldn’t reach the end zone.

“Where we have to be better is understanding, in this league it’s a fine line,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “The details are magnified. We don’t have games in this league where you just roll out the balls and you win because you’re a couple of touchdowns better.”

Malachi’s meltdown

Safety Malachi Moore let his emotions get the best of him late in the loss to Vandy with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and other bad behavior. But the two-time team captain is still expected to start and remains a key leader on a defense that couldn’t make key stops in that game.

“He’s a guy that’s pretty much out there every play, so right now I’m expecting that to be the case,” DeBoer said.

Likewise, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart had the backing of his coach after getting flagged against Mississippi for pretending to repeatedly shoot quarterback Jaxson Dart after a stop.

Milroe’s bounce back

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was brought back to earth against Vanderbilt after emerging from the win over Georgia rated as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Milroe still passed for 310 yards but had an early interception returned for a touchdown and only rushed for 10 yards.

He’s still leading the nation in pass efficiency and has 11 passing touchdowns, nine rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. That 122-point total ranks second in the nation.

Alabama reunion

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said he will enjoy the Alabama visit, in part because he’ll reconnect with former Tide player Sylvester Croom, who gave Beamer his first full-time coaching job when Croom was coach at Mississippi State. Croom is part of a celebration for Alabama’s national championship team in 1974.

“So it will be great to see coach Croom,” Beamer said. “He has meant so much to me in my life.”

Running mild

Both teams could be looking to get their running backs more involved.

South Carolina leading rusher Raheim Sanders carried eight times for 29 yards against Ole Miss. He has 315 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Alabama’s Jam Miller carried just five times and Justice Haynes six against Vandy. Miller is averaging 8.2 yards a carry this season and Haynes 7.2, so they’re typically effective when they get the chances.

Change of plans

Beamer had hoped to spent a few days this offseason out in Washington picking the brain of DeBoer, then the Huskies coach. Beamer admired DeBoer’s skill and the way he ran his program and hoped to learn a little bit about it. But when DeBoer took over at Alabama, Beamer knew he’d have to look somewhere else. “Unfortunately for me,” Beamer said. “I didn’t think he was going to let me come into Tuscaloosa.”

___ AP Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli contributed to this report.

