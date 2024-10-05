No. 6 Oregon remain undefeated with 31-10 victory over Michigan State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another to help No. 6…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another to help No. 6 Oregon remain undefeated with a 31-10 victory over Michigan State on Friday night.

Gabriel completed 20 of 32 passes to finish with 257 yards and Jordan James ran for 166 yards and another score for the Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten).

It was the third straight loss for Michigan State (3-3, 1-2), spoiling Jonathan Smith’s return to the state of after leaving Oregon State for the Spartans last November. Smith coached the Beavers for six seasons, going 2-4 against the Ducks.

It was sloppy on both sides at the start. Gabriel had a pair of interceptions and the Spartans fumbled the ball on the verge of scoring in the first half.

Michigan State, which lost the football three times in the red zone in the first half against Ohio State last week, was ranked No. 123 in the nation for red zone offense (66.7%). The Spartans went into the game with 13 turnovers — third most in the nation.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles hit Nick Marsh with a 44-yard pass to get the Spartans to the Oregon 2, but on the next play Chiles fumbled at the goal line on a keeper and it was recovered by Oregon’s Jordan Burch.

SYRACUSE 44, NO. 25 UNLV 41, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeQuint Allen powered into the end zone from a yard out in overtime to give Syracuse a victory over No. 25 UNLV, four days after the Rebels broke into the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history.

After Caden Chittenden made a 41-yard field goal to give UNLV (4-1) a 41-38 lead in overtime, the Orange (4-1) used eight plays and walked it off with Allen’s fourth touchdown of the game.

Kyle McCord was 40 of 63 for 355 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Syracuse. Allen rushed 19 times for 71 yards and two scores, and had nine catches for 58 yards and two more scores.

UNLV’s Hajj-Malik Williams completed 21 of 25 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Ricky White III had 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Trailing by seven with less than three minutes left, the Orange drove 75 yards in 11 plays to tie it, with Jackson Meeks catching a 6-yard TD pass with 23 seconds left.

