No. 23 Illinois hopes to avoid letdown against struggling Purdue

Purdue (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Purdue (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Illinois by 19 1/2.

Series record: Purdue leads 48-45-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With important Big Ten games coming up against No. 24 Michigan and No. 3 Oregon and five ranked opponents on its schedule over a seven-game stretch, No. 23 Illinois can’t afford a letdown against a struggling Purdue team that has lost four in a row and was crushed 52-6 last Saturday by Wisconsin.

KEY MATCHUP

Illinois’ passing attack vs. Purdue’s secondary. Luke Altmyer is 14th nationally in completion percentage (70%), 19th nationally in passing efficiency (164.0) and has thrown 11 TD passes. Pat Bryant is fifth in the nation and second in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns with six. One of the few highlights of Purdue’s loss to Wisconsin was DB Kyndrich Breedlove’s back-to-back interceptions. They were the Boilermakers’ first interceptions of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Illinois: LB Gabe Jacas. The 6-foor-3, 275-pound outside linebacker has emerged as a leader of Illinois’ improved defense. He’s made 25 tackles and forced two fumbles. Jacas has played in all 30 games in his first three seasons at Illinois with 23 starts.

Purdue: DB Dillon Thieneman. After an All-American freshman season last year, the safety ranks 11th nationally and third in the Big Ten in solo tackles (5.4 per game). He’s made 31 tackles in the last three games, including eight last week vs. Wisconsin.

FACTS & FIGURES

The winner of Saturday’s game will take home the Cannon Trophy. Purdue holds a 40-30-2 advantage in Cannon Trophy games in a series that began in 1943. … Purdue has beaten a ranked Illinois team three times, the last in 2022. … Five of Purdue’s seven remaining games this season are against ranked opponents. … Only 14 Illinois players are in their final season of eligibility. That ties Iowa State for the lowest total in Power-4 conferences. … Illinois has beaten two Top 25 teams (Kansas and Nebraska) in a season for the first time since 2007. Before those victories, Illinois was 2-32 in its previous 34 games against Top 25 teams. No. 8 Tennessee and Syracuse are the only other teams with two Top 25 wins this season. … Illinois alum Sean Evans, host of the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, will sound the traditional air raid siren before the game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.