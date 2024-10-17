No. 19 Missouri returns to conference play with Auburn visiting Faurot Field for Homecoming game

Auburn (2-4, 0-3 SEC) at No. 19 Missouri (5-1, 1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri…

Auburn (2-4, 0-3 SEC) at No. 19 Missouri (5-1, 1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Missouri by 4 1/2.

Series record: Auburn leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Missouri still believes it can play for the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff despite getting blown out at Texas A&M a couple of weeks ago. But the Tigers cannot afford to drop a home game to Auburn, which is winless through its first three SEC games. Missouri had a rare out-of-conference game at UMass last week and cruised to an easy win.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter against the Missouri run defense, which allowed the Aggies to run for 236 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-10 loss in College Station, Texas. Hunter has 528 yards rushing and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has shined after transferring from Penn State, giving the Tigers a big-play pop to their offense. He only has 24 catches but they’ve gone for 510 yards and six scores, an average of more than 21 yards per catch.

Missouri: RB Marcus Carroll could carry a heavier load with Nate Noel dealing with a back injury that took him out of the UMass game. Carroll had 15 carries for 91 yards and three scores against the Minutemen.

FACTS & FIGURES

Missouri won the first meeting between the schools in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29, 1973. Auburn has won all three games as SEC opponents, including a 59-42 victory in the 2013 conference title game. … Auburn has had a nation-leading 10 players catch a TD pass this season. … Auburn leads the SEC and is fourth nationally with 15.79 yards per completion. The Tigers also are ninth nationally with 7.35 yards per play. … Missouri is coming off its first true nonconference road win since beating Purdue in 2018. … Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is tied with Larry Smith for the seventh-most wins in school history. He has 33. … Missouri went 4 for 4 in the red zone against UMass and is 24 of 25 this season. It also has converted 80 of 83 chances since the start of last season. … Missouri QB Brady Cook has 7,829 yards passing. He needs 971 to pass Brad Smith for third in school history. … Missouri WR Luther Burden III dealt with a shoulder injury against UMass but still caught five passes. He has caught a pass in 28 consecutive games.

