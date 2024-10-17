No. 17 Kansas State, West Virginia matchup features two of Big 12’s top dual-threat quarterbacks

No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-3, 2-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox) BetMGM College…

No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-3, 2-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas State by 3.

Series record: Kansas State leads 7-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State and West Virginia are trying to keep pace with the crowded top of the Big 12 standings and can’t afford many more losses to stay in the hunt for a spot in the conference championship game. The Wildcats are coming off a close win over Colorado and can earn their best start in 10 years with a victory over the Mountaineers. West Virginia is hoping to avoid its third loss at home this season. The game features two of the league’s top dual-threat quarterbacks.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia’s defense vs. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson. After surrendering a late interception on a tipped pass that allowed Colorado to take the lead, Johnson threw a 50-yard touchdown toss with 2:14 remaining and the Wildcats won 31-28. The sophomore had two TD passes and a rushing touchdown. He was sacked four times and held to minus-15 yards on the ground after averaging 64 yards rushing over his first five games. West Virginia has given up a league-worst 12 TD passes and 9.1 yards per completion.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: RB DJ Giddens has two straight games of at least 182 yards rushing. He’s fourth in the nation with 786 yards and is averaging 7.3 yards per carry. West Virginia has allowed a pair of 100-yard rushing performances this season.

West Virginia: QB Garrett Greene threw two interceptions last week that No. 9 Iowa State turned into touchdown drives, a key in the Mountaineers’ 12-point loss. Greene is the top rushing quarterback in the Big 12 with 382 yards. He’ll face a defense that is the best against the run but allows 268 passing yards per game, the second worst in the league.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State averages 241 yards rushing per game. West Virginia averages nearly 211 but was held to 148 last week. …. West Virginia has lost eight consecutive times to ranked opponents. … Kansas State DE Brendan Mott leads the Big 12 with six sacks and is tied for second with 7.5 tackles for loss. He had two sacks against Colorado while Kansas State held the Buffaloes to minus-29 yards rushing. … West Virginia running backs Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson have combined for 784 yards on the ground. … West Virginia LB Josiah Trotter was named the league’s top first-year freshman at the season’s midpoint.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.