No. 16 Iowa State, out to best start since 2000, looks to go 5-0 when Baylor visits

Baylor (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) at No. 16 Iowa State (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa State by 12 1/2.

Series record: Baylor leads 12-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cyclones are the highest-ranked team in what looks like a wide-open Big 12, and they’re out to their best start since 2000. Defending home field is key if they are going to be a contender. Never mind its record, Baylor is a tough out. The Bears’ three losses are by 11, 7 (in overtime) and 6 points. This is a big game for Dave Aranda, whose seat is warming quickly in Waco.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson vs. Iowa State defense. Robertson, who has started three games in place of the injured Dequan Finn, threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a TD in last week’s 34-28 loss to BYU. He needs to get the Bears off to a faster start, though. They fell behind 21-0 to BYU. Iowa State’s defense is second-best in the nation against the pass.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: RB Bryson Washington, the leading rusher in an offense that distributes carries among five players, needs to get going for the Bears to have success. If the Cyclones’ defense has a weakness, it’s stopping the run consistently. Washington ran for a career-high 106 yards against Air Force on Sept. 14.

Iowa State: QB Rocco Becht has been a rock for the Cyclones in his 17 career starts. He threw his 30th touchdown pass — and 18th in eight games — and went over 4,000 yards passing against Houston last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Matt Campbell last week became Iowa State’s career coaching wins leader with 57. He is 16-11 when the Cyclones are ranked. … The Cyclones’ shutout of Houston was their first on the road in a conference game since a 24-0 win at Kansas State in 1971. … ISU has won the turnover battle in all four games and is 36-9 under Campbell when doing so. … Baylor is 25-28 in five seasons under Aranda, including 15-23 in conference games. … Baylor has held opponents to a total of 20 second-points in five games compared with 74 first-half points.

