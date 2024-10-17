No. 13 BYU seeks first win in series with Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) at No. 13 BYU (6-0, 3-0), Friday, 10:15 p.m. ET…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) at No. 13 BYU (6-0, 3-0), Friday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: BYU -9.5

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 3-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 13 BYU is seeking to avenge last season’s double-overtime loss to the Cowboys and earn its first win in the series to keep pace with fellow Big 12 title contenders Iowa State and Texas Tech atop the league standings. Oklahoma State needs a statement win to avoid losing four straight games to start Big 12 play for the first time since 2005. That’s also the only time the Cowboys have finished with a losing record under head coach Mike Gundy.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State is last in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing 235.0 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry. BYU hasn’t had a player finish with 100 yards on the ground in a game yet this season but the Cougars could be poised for a breakout with their backfield healthy and at full strength again.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Poor play from quarterbacks Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel has been a catalyst behind the Cowboys’ three-game skid. Gundy opened up competition for the starting job in practices this week. Whoever starts needs to find a way to finish drives. Bowman and Rangel have combined for six interceptions and a 50% completion rate over their last three games.

BYU: The Cougars have been smothering opponents defensively much of the season thanks to the pressure applied by linebackers Jack Kelly, Isaiah Glasker and Harrison Taggart. Glasker and Kelly have combined for five sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss. Kelly also has a team-high seven quarterback hurries. Taggart leads BYU with 34 tackles.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU WR Parker Kingston is one of only three players in Big 12 history to have both passing touchdowns and receiving touchdowns in multiple games. … When playing as an unranked team, Oklahoma State has won five straight and 11 of its last 14 games against AP Top 25 opponents. … BYU leads the FBS in passing efficiency defense (90.59). … Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley has multiple catches in 36 straight games, the second longest active streak in the FBS. … BYU has had 16 different players score touchdowns this season. … BYU QB Jake Retzlaff is responsible for 15.3 points per game, ranking 25th nationally.

