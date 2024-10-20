Miller’s 2 TD passes to Nelson help N. Dakota State beat S. Dakota State 13-9

Cam Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson with 1:49 to play and North Dakota State, ranked No.…

Cam Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson with 1:49 to play and North Dakota State, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, beat top-ranked South Dakota State 13-9 Saturday night to snap a five-game skid against the Jackrabbits.

Miller was 7-of-7 passing for 76 yards — including the touchdown to Nelson — on the go-ahead possession.

Miller threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nelson that opened the scoring with 6:03 to play in the first half.

South Dakota State (5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley) quickly responded when Chase Mason scored on a 66-yard run a little more than a minute later but the PAT attempt was blocked. North Dakota State was forced to punt on its ensuing possession and the Jackrabbits put together a 15-play, 65-yard drive that culminated when Hunter Dustman kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to make it 9-7 at halftime.

Miller completed 20 of 27 for 163 yards for North Dakota State (7-1, 4-0).

The Jackrabbits had their 19-game win streak in Missouri Valley play — tied for the longest in conference history snapped. North Dakota State won 19 straight from 2017 through the 2020-21 season. South Dakota State also had its string of 39 consecutive win against FCS opponents come to an end.

