Mercer dominates in all facets, defeats Princeton 34-7

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Brayden Smith returned a punt for a touchdown, TJ Moore intercepted a program-record three passes and Mercer toppled Princeton 34-7 on Saturday.

Smith returned a punt 49 yards for the game’s first touchdown and a 10-0 Mercer lead in the first quarter. Later in the first, Mercer’s Isaac Dowling sacked Blaine Hipa on a potential flea-flicker, and an ensuing fumble careened into the end zone before being recovered by Brayden Dudley for a touchdown.

Mercer outgained the Tigers 376-196 in total yards, but the Bears did not score a touchdown on offense until the fourth quarter when Dwayne McGee, who had 115 rushing yards, scored on a 1-yard run for a 27-7 lead.

Freshman quarterback Whitt Newbauer added a 1-yard touchdown run for the final score.

Newbauer and starter Hess Horne combined for 16-of-28 passing for 195 yards for the Bears (FCS No. 7, 6-0). Horne was intercepted once.

Smith had 134 yards on three punt returns with a long of 64 yards.

Ethan Clark had a 1-yard run for Princeton’s only score. He had a game-high 117 yards rushing for the Tigers (1-3).

Hipa was 8-for-21 passing for 109 yards and was intercepted four times.

