Markell Holman’s 2 4th quarter TDs rally St. Francis (PA) past Delaware State, 28-17

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Markell Holman ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with under five minutes left as St. Francis (PA) came from 11 points down to start the fourth quarter to beat Delaware State 28-17 in a nonconference battle Saturday afternoon.

The Red Flash scored first on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Hoenstine to DeMarcus McElroy with 1:34 left in the first quarter. The Hornets came back to take a 10-6 halftime lead and Jayden Jenkins broke free from 23 yards out with more than five minutes left in third quarter to make it 17-6 going into the final period.

St. Francis drove 94 yards in 13 plays with Hoenstine tossing to Gavin Thomson from a yard out with 5:38 left in the game to make it 17-14. Less than a minute later Holman broke free for a 30-yard go-ahead score. Holman ran 55 yards for the game’s final score with just over a minute left.

Hoenstine was 10-of-18 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Flash (2-3). Thompson had six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Marqui Adams completed 18 of 29 passes for 138 yards for Delaware State (1-5), eight of them to NyGhee Lolley for 95 yards.

