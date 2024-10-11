Jaden Craig throws for 316 yards and 4 TDs as Harvard beats Cornell 38-20

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Craig completed 20 of 27 for 316 yards passing and threw for four first-half touchdowns…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Craig completed 20 of 27 for 316 yards passing and threw for four first-half touchdowns — hitting Seamus Gilmartin and Cooper Barkate for two scores apiece — to help Harvard beat Cornell 38-20 Friday night.

Craig lofted a pass to a wide-open Gilmartin for a 54-yard catch-and-run for a TD, the first of the sophomore tight end’s career, that gave Harvard the lead for good at 17-14 with 8:36 left in the second quarter. The Big Red failed to convert on a fourth-and-4 from the Harvard 43 before Gilmartin caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Craig almost 7 minutes later. The Crimson defense forced a three-and-out, Woods returned the ensuing punt 18 yards to near midfield and four plays later Craig threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Barkate to make it 31-14 with 5 seconds to play in the first half.

Barkate finished with seven receptions for 130 yards and Woods added 10 receptions for 76 yards for Harvard (3-1, 1-1 Ivy League). Xaviah Bascon had 99 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Backup quarterback Charles DePrima hit Ryan Osborne for a 2-yard touchdown — set up by Scott Woods II’s 45-yard punt return to the 27 — with 4:58 remaining in the third quarter that gave Harvard a 38-14 lead.

Jameson Wang threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Cornell (1-3, 1-1). He led a 10-play, 83-yard drive on the game’s opening possession that culminated with 4-yard TD receptions by Ryder Kurtz and his 10-yard scoring run with 10:59 to play in the second quarter made it 14-10. Wang connected with Samuel Musungu for a 5-yard touchdown that capped the scoring late in the third quarter.

