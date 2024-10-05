Hughes scores twice, Tulane adds TDs on kick return and pick-6 in 71-20 rout of UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 119 yards with two scores, Tulane added touchdowns on a kick return…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 119 yards with two scores, Tulane added touchdowns on a kick return and an interception return, and the Green Wave swamped UAB 71-20 on Saturday.

Rayshawn Pleasant scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and a ricochet interception by defensive lineman Elijah Champaigne set up another score, both in the first quarter. Chris Rodgers added a 29-yard pick-6 in the third quarter for the Green Wave.

Hughes scored on a 51-yard jaunt in the second quarter, helping Tulane to a 37-6 halftime lead. Rodgers’ touchdown made it 57-6 heading to the fourth.

The Blazers picked up their first touchdown when Jalen Kitna connected with Amare Thomas on a 73-yard pass early in the fourth.

Tulane had 317 yards on the ground. In addition to the 119 yards of Hughes, Jamauri McClure had 84 yards and a touchdown, and Arnold Barnes III had 82 yards and two scores.

Darian Mensah completed 12 of 15 passes for 134 yards for Tulane (4-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). He threw for one touchdown and was not intercepted.

Yulkeith Brown caught two TD passes, one from Mensah and one from Ty Thompson.

For the Blazers (1-4, 0-2), Kitna was 20-of-41 passing for 239 yards. He had one touchdown and three threw interceptions. Thomas had 98 yards receiving.

