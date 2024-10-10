Freshman Evan Bullock has 5 TD passes, rushing score as Louisiana Tech thumps Middle Tennessee 48-21

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Freshman Evan Bullock threw touchdown passes on four straight drives to open the game and ran…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Freshman Evan Bullock threw touchdown passes on four straight drives to open the game and ran for a score on the fifth as Louisiana Tech cruised to a 48-21 victory over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Bullock sandwiched touchdown passes to Omiri Wiggins covering 5 and 16 yards around a 15-yarder to Jimmy Holiday to lead Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1 Conference USA) to a 20-14 advantage after one quarter.

Bullock upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-14 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jay Wilkerson early in the second quarter. He ran it in from a yard out for a 34-14 advantage at halftime.

Bullock fired a fifth touchdown pass in his second career start — a 75-yarder Tre Edwards — just 54 seconds into the third quarter. Marquis Crosby added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Solo Lewis to put the Bulldogs up 27 points heading to a scoreless fourth quarter.

Nicholas Vattiato capped the first two drives for Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2) with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Holden Willis and a 24-yarder to Jekail Middlebrook to give the Blue Raiders a 14-7 lead. The two teams combined for 311 yards of offense in the first 15 minutes.

Bullock finished with 290 yards on 18-for-25 passing. Edwards totaled 127 yards on six receptions.

Vattiato completed 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards with one interception for the Blue Raiders. Omari Kelly had eight catches for 103 yards.

